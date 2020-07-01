All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

1340 King Ave 211

1340 King Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1340 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Tri-Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 211 Available 02/25/20 1340-Studio - Property Id: 77872

* MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH

Carpet
Air Conditioned
All New Flooring and Updated Appliances
Each Have a Living Area with Double Door Closet in Hallway and Full Bathroom
Kitchens have Full Size Electric Stoves, Frost-Free Refrigerators and Disposals
The Building has Tenant Exterior Locked Doors and Coin Operated Laundry Room
The Building Hallways are carpeted, with 24-Hour Lights, and are Cleaned Weekly.
Units are in a Great Location
Within Walking Distance of all Your Shopping and Bus Needs

Studios are $575/month
Only utility you pay is electric
Indoor Cat is Allowed with $20 Added to Monthly Rent and a $150 One Time Pet Fee
No Dogs are Allowed
Security Deposit is full month

Normal Lease One Year, Shorter Leases are Available for an Extra $50/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77872
Property Id 77872

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5516929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

