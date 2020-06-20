1328 South Champion Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Brand new from top to bottom, you would be the first to rent this owner occupied 3 bedroom duplex near children's hospital across the street from KARNS park. New floors, New appliances, New cabinets, New carpet, heated bathroom floors, granite counter tops, fenced in yard will accept a dog under 25lbs. RING cameras installed in front and back of the property. New Washer and dryer in basement, property owner covers water and sewer. No application fee, contact fastrowski@mccn.edu today to view the property. Sorry no section8 and no previous evictions in the past 5 years. Must be 21 years and older.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, shared fenced in yard, and heated bathroom floors, ring installed. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 13th 2020. $1,275month rent. $1275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Falon at 614-571-6003 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord Avail.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and heated bathroom floors, ring installed. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 10th 2020. $1,275/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Falon at 614-571-6003 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.