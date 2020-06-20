1328 South Champion Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Brand new from top to bottom, you would be the first to rent this owner occupied 3 bedroom duplex near children's hospital across the street from KARNS park. New floors, New appliances, New cabinets, New carpet, heated bathroom floors, granite counter tops, fenced in yard will accept a dog under 25lbs. RING cameras installed in front and back of the property. New Washer and dryer in basement, property owner covers water and sewer. No application fee, contact fastrowski@mccn.edu today to view the property. Sorry no section8 and no previous evictions in the past 5 years. Must be 21 years and older.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and heated bathroom floors, ring installed. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 10th 2020. $1,275/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Falon at 614-571-6003 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.