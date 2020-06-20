All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

1328 South Champion Avenue

1328 Champion Avenue · (614) 571-6003
Location

1328 Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1328 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Brand new from top to bottom, you would be the first to rent this owner occupied 3 bedroom duplex near children's hospital across the street from KARNS park. New floors, New appliances, New cabinets, New carpet, heated bathroom floors, granite counter tops, fenced in yard will accept a dog under 25lbs. RING cameras installed in front and back of the property. New Washer and dryer in basement, property owner covers water and sewer. No application fee, contact fastrowski@mccn.edu today to view the property. Sorry no section8 and no previous evictions in the past 5 years. Must be 21 years and older.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, shared fenced in yard, and heated bathroom floors, ring installed. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 13th 2020. $1,275month rent. $1275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Falon at 614-571-6003 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord Avail.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Columbus. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and heated bathroom floors, ring installed. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 10th 2020. $1,275/month rent. $1,275 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Falon at 614-571-6003 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 South Champion Avenue have any available units?
1328 South Champion Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 South Champion Avenue have?
Some of 1328 South Champion Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 South Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 South Champion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 South Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 South Champion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1328 South Champion Avenue offer parking?
No, 1328 South Champion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1328 South Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 South Champion Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 South Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 1328 South Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1328 South Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 South Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 South Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 South Champion Avenue has units with dishwashers.
