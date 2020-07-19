Amenities

1323 W. 3rd Ave Available 04/12/19 4 Bedroom- Grandview - This single family home is a must see! It's totally renovated from top to bottom. It features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths, a beautiful kitchen with all the upgrades, butcher block countertop bar seating, a half bath off the mud room off the kitchen, full walk out finished basement with bedroom, living space, full bath, and laundry area, ceiling fans galore, brand new paver patio off the dining area, great sized yard, covered front porch, brand new windows, brand new central air and HVAC, 1 car garage, off street parking, close walk to shops/restaurants in Grandview, and so much more!



Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit, and $50 monthly pet fee.



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use.



Owner handles lawn care.



