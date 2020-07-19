All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1323 W. 3rd Ave

1323 West Third Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1323 West Third Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212
Grandview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1323 W. 3rd Ave Available 04/12/19 4 Bedroom- Grandview - This single family home is a must see! It's totally renovated from top to bottom. It features 3 bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths, a beautiful kitchen with all the upgrades, butcher block countertop bar seating, a half bath off the mud room off the kitchen, full walk out finished basement with bedroom, living space, full bath, and laundry area, ceiling fans galore, brand new paver patio off the dining area, great sized yard, covered front porch, brand new windows, brand new central air and HVAC, 1 car garage, off street parking, close walk to shops/restaurants in Grandview, and so much more!

Pets are accepted with a $250 refundable pet deposit, and $50 monthly pet fee.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and water use.

Owner handles lawn care.

(RLNE2533953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 W. 3rd Ave have any available units?
1323 W. 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 W. 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1323 W. 3rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 W. 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1323 W. 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 W. 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1323 W. 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1323 W. 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1323 W. 3rd Ave offers parking.
Does 1323 W. 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 W. 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 W. 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1323 W. 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1323 W. 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1323 W. 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 W. 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 W. 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
