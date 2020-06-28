All apartments in Columbus
Last updated October 23 2019

130 Price Avenue

Location

130 Price Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Rent this townhome in the heart of the vibrant Short North, with art, dining, nightlife, shopping, & more just blocks from your door. Make yourself at
home in the living room with large bay window & gas fireplace. You'll love the kitchen with walk-in pantry & dining area with French doors that overlook the amazing rear courtyard. This fabulous, private oasis is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing, featuring beautiful pavers, a bubbling fountain and gorgeous landscaping. Upstairs, 2 spacious bedrooms with
roomy closets, a beautiful full bathroom featuring tile floors & a stunning comfort-height vanity with quartz countertop. Partially finished basement
offers more living space, as well as ample storage,
a convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. 2-car garage & off-street parking.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Price Avenue have any available units?
130 Price Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Price Avenue have?
Some of 130 Price Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Price Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 Price Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Price Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 130 Price Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 130 Price Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 130 Price Avenue offers parking.
Does 130 Price Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Price Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Price Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 Price Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 Price Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 Price Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Price Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Price Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
