130 Price Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Rent this townhome in the heart of the vibrant Short North, with art, dining, nightlife, shopping, & more just blocks from your door. Make yourself at

home in the living room with large bay window & gas fireplace. You'll love the kitchen with walk-in pantry & dining area with French doors that overlook the amazing rear courtyard. This fabulous, private oasis is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing, featuring beautiful pavers, a bubbling fountain and gorgeous landscaping. Upstairs, 2 spacious bedrooms with

roomy closets, a beautiful full bathroom featuring tile floors & a stunning comfort-height vanity with quartz countertop. Partially finished basement

offers more living space, as well as ample storage,

a convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. 2-car garage & off-street parking.

Contact us to schedule a showing.