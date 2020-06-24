Amenities
1286 Eastwood Avenue Available 05/17/19 3 Bedroom Townhome in Olde Towne East - Near OSU Hospital East! - This Big 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome is just 3 blocks from OSU Hospital East! This all brick townhome has 1560 sq ft of living space PLUS a full basement. The first floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, nice fenced back yard (shared) with patio, basement with washer and dryer included , berber carpeting on the second floor, and off-street parking just minutes from downtown!
Featuring:
ADT Security Syatem
Private fenced in back yard
View the virtual tour now at: https://youtu.be/L-_Ah6xlKrA
(All properties are rented as-is)
Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/
Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!
Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.
Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.
"We get results in "this market!"
(RLNE2361743)