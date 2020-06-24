All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1286 Eastwood Avenue

1286 Eastwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1286 Eastwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Big 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome is just 3 blocks from OSU Hospital East! This all brick townhome has 1560 sq ft of living space PLUS a full basement. The first floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, nice fenced back yard (shared) with patio, basement with washer and dryer included , berber carpeting on the second floor, and off-street parking just minutes from downtown!

Featuring:
ADT Security Syatem
Private fenced in back yard

View the virtual tour now at: https://youtu.be/L-_Ah6xlKrA

(All properties are rented as-is)

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
http://columbuspropertymanagementpros.com/apply-now/

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (888) 467-9166 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the Columbus Property Management Pros, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE2361743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286 Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
1286 Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1286 Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 1286 Eastwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1286 Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Eastwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1286 Eastwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1286 Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1286 Eastwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1286 Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1286 Eastwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1286 Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1286 Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1286 Eastwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

