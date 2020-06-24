Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan carpet

1286 Eastwood Avenue Available 05/17/19 3 Bedroom Townhome in Olde Towne East - Near OSU Hospital East! - This Big 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhome is just 3 blocks from OSU Hospital East! This all brick townhome has 1560 sq ft of living space PLUS a full basement. The first floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, nice fenced back yard (shared) with patio, basement with washer and dryer included , berber carpeting on the second floor, and off-street parking just minutes from downtown!



Featuring:

ADT Security Syatem

Private fenced in back yard



View the virtual tour now at: https://youtu.be/L-_Ah6xlKrA



(All properties are rented as-is)



