All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 128 E. Innis Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
128 E. Innis Ave.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

128 E. Innis Ave.

128 Innis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Innis Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
128 E. Innis Ave. Available 04/10/20 Large 2 bedroom single-family house with Central Air - This spacious 2 bedroom is currently under a slight remodel. Early previews are provided upon showing requests. New kitchen floors, painting, new carpet are just some of the upgrades being made. To set up a showing, please contact our leasing agent by phone or email!

Visit www.ChathamandPark.com to view other available properties.

**Chatham Partners is an equal housing provider. As part of our application process we consider credit, run a background check, ask that any applicants make three times the monthly rent and review past rental history. Should you need any additional information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (614) 537-7519.

(RLNE5662030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E. Innis Ave. have any available units?
128 E. Innis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 E. Innis Ave. have?
Some of 128 E. Innis Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 E. Innis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
128 E. Innis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E. Innis Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 E. Innis Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 128 E. Innis Ave. offer parking?
No, 128 E. Innis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 128 E. Innis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 E. Innis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E. Innis Ave. have a pool?
No, 128 E. Innis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 128 E. Innis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 128 E. Innis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E. Innis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 E. Innis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St
Columbus, OH 43215
Atlas
8 E Long St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43081

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing