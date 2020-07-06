All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1271 East Fulton Street

1271 East Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1271 East Fulton Street, Columbus, OH 43205
South of Main

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bathroom single home in Columbus.

Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water and trash.

This is a nonsmoking unit.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property.

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Pets are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/661855
To access Rently by phone, call 1-888-883-1193 or text 661855 to the same number.

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
