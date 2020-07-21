1257 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Hamilton schools 3 bed 2.5 bath Bi Level home with finished basement. Home has all new flooring throughout, and fresh paint. Upper level has master bedroom with a full bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath, large living room, kitchen has lots of cabinets, and all appliances supplied. Lower level has is a 1/2 bath and laundry off a large 12 x 22 family room. Also has central A/C, mini blinds. rear yard with brick patio, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1300 month+1300 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.

