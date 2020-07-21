All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1257 Nautical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1257 Nautical Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:13 AM

1257 Nautical Drive

1257 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1257 Nautical Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hamilton schools 3 bed 2.5 bath Bi Level home with finished basement. Home has all new flooring throughout, and fresh paint. Upper level has master bedroom with a full bath. 2 more bedrooms and a hall bath, large living room, kitchen has lots of cabinets, and all appliances supplied. Lower level has is a 1/2 bath and laundry off a large 12 x 22 family room. Also has central A/C, mini blinds. rear yard with brick patio, and 2 car attached garage with opener. Rents for 1300 month+1300 deposit due upon move in for a 2 year lease. Tenants pay electric, gas, and water. Good background check and rental history required, no pets allowed, not sec 8 approved. 40 app fee per adult. Tenants household income must be minimum 3 times the rent net income. If you email us from any site, a automated responder with a link to schedule appointments will be returned to you within 5 min. Use that link to schedule times shown available and a confirmation email will be sent to you within 5 min.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Nautical Drive have any available units?
1257 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1257 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1257 Nautical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Nautical Drive offers parking.
Does 1257 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Nautical Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Nautical Drive have a pool?
No, 1257 Nautical Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 1257 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Nautical Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1257 Nautical Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue
Columbus, OH 43210
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing