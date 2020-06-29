1231 Old Henderson Square

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

FOR LEASE. Huge newly remodeled 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhomes. 1st FL is refinished concrete, 2nd FL is new carpet. New KT and BA vanity cabinets, tops, sinks, toilets, faucets, and floors. KT has granite countertop, ceramic subway tile backsplash plus all new stainless steel appliances incl., DW, range, ref., disp., and micro-hood. 1st BR is 14' x 15' and 2nd BR is 12' x 13', huge closets, recessed can lighting, ceiling fans, and mini-blinds. W/D hookups, central A/C, attached carport (1 car), plus additional off-street parking and small enclosed patio area. These townhomes are centrally located on the border of Columbus and Upper Arlington. Easy access to OH- 315, within 5 -15 minutes to Riverside Hospital, Ohio State University, and downtown. Within walking distance to shopping centers on Kenny Road.