1231 Old Henderson Square
1231 Old Henderson Square

1231 Olde Henderson Sq · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Olde Henderson Sq, Columbus, OH 43220
Governours Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
FOR LEASE. Huge newly remodeled 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhomes. 1st FL is refinished concrete, 2nd FL is new carpet. New KT and BA vanity cabinets, tops, sinks, toilets, faucets, and floors. KT has granite countertop, ceramic subway tile backsplash plus all new stainless steel appliances incl., DW, range, ref., disp., and micro-hood. 1st BR is 14' x 15' and 2nd BR is 12' x 13', huge closets, recessed can lighting, ceiling fans, and mini-blinds. W/D hookups, central A/C, attached carport (1 car), plus additional off-street parking and small enclosed patio area.  These townhomes are centrally located on the border of Columbus and Upper Arlington.  Easy access to OH- 315,  within 5 -15 minutes to Riverside Hospital, Ohio State University, and downtown. Within walking distance to shopping centers on Kenny Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Old Henderson Square have any available units?
1231 Old Henderson Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Old Henderson Square have?
Some of 1231 Old Henderson Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Old Henderson Square currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Old Henderson Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Old Henderson Square pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Old Henderson Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1231 Old Henderson Square offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Old Henderson Square offers parking.
Does 1231 Old Henderson Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Old Henderson Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Old Henderson Square have a pool?
No, 1231 Old Henderson Square does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Old Henderson Square have accessible units?
No, 1231 Old Henderson Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Old Henderson Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Old Henderson Square has units with dishwashers.
