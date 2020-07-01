All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

1229 Woodbrook Court

1229 Woodbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Woodbrook Court, Columbus, OH 43223
Brookshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
One bedroom, one bath condo with storage closet in carport and 3 season room off the living room. In-Unit stackable washer and dryer are left in unit as courtesy.

Very low traffic community!

This is not a section 8 listing.

Columbus City Schools

ONE small pet (under 25 lbs) allowed. $25 per month pet fee, $250 nonrefundable pet fee due at lease signing.

$40 application fee per adult applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit due within 48 hours of approval.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Woodbrook Court have any available units?
1229 Woodbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1229 Woodbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Woodbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Woodbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1229 Woodbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 1229 Woodbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Woodbrook Court offers parking.
Does 1229 Woodbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 Woodbrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Woodbrook Court have a pool?
No, 1229 Woodbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Woodbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 1229 Woodbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Woodbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Woodbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1229 Woodbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1229 Woodbrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.

