1229 Woodbrook Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

One bedroom, one bath condo with storage closet in carport and 3 season room off the living room. In-Unit stackable washer and dryer are left in unit as courtesy.



Very low traffic community!



This is not a section 8 listing.



Columbus City Schools



ONE small pet (under 25 lbs) allowed. $25 per month pet fee, $250 nonrefundable pet fee due at lease signing.



$40 application fee per adult applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit due within 48 hours of approval.

Contact us to schedule a showing.