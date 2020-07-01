1229 Woodbrook Court

Amenities
One bedroom, one bath condo with storage closet in carport and 3 season room off the living room. In-Unit stackable washer and dryer are left in unit as courtesy.
Very low traffic community!
This is not a section 8 listing.
Columbus City Schools
ONE small pet (under 25 lbs) allowed. $25 per month pet fee, $250 nonrefundable pet fee due at lease signing.
$40 application fee per adult applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Security deposit due within 48 hours of approval.
Contact us to schedule a showing.