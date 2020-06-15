12 East Duncan Street

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14 E. Duncan St., Columbus, OH.

1 bedroom and 1 full bath. 700 sq. ft.

Rent: $845/month



This beautiful apartment is just steps away from High Street, the bus line, Lucky's and Giant Eagle supermarkets, restaurants and nightlife. It offers A/C, gas heat, living room and kitchen with range and refrigerator. There is plenty of street parking on E Duncan St.



-$25/person/month for water

-Cats - $25/month each

-Dogs - $30/month each



*No smokers*

-Dogs and cats are allowed for an additional fee, with no breed discrimination!

-Water/sewage is included with rent, tenant pays for gas and electric

-Available in March