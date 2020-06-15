12 East Duncan Street

Amenities
14 E. Duncan St., Columbus, OH.
1 bedroom and 1 full bath. 700 sq. ft.
Rent: $845/month
This beautiful apartment is just steps away from High Street, the bus line, Lucky's and Giant Eagle supermarkets, restaurants and nightlife. It offers A/C, gas heat, living room and kitchen with range and refrigerator. There is plenty of street parking on E Duncan St.
-$25/person/month for water
-Cats - $25/month each
-Dogs - $30/month each
*No smokers*
-Dogs and cats are allowed for an additional fee, with no breed discrimination!
-Water/sewage is included with rent, tenant pays for gas and electric
-Available in March