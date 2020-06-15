All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 12 East Duncan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
12 East Duncan Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:24 PM

12 East Duncan Street

12 East Duncan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12 East Duncan Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
14 E. Duncan St., Columbus, OH.
1 bedroom and 1 full bath. 700 sq. ft.
Rent: $845/month

This beautiful apartment is just steps away from High Street, the bus line, Lucky's and Giant Eagle supermarkets, restaurants and nightlife. It offers A/C, gas heat, living room and kitchen with range and refrigerator. There is plenty of street parking on E Duncan St.

-$25/person/month for water
-Cats - $25/month each
-Dogs - $30/month each

*No smokers*
-Dogs and cats are allowed for an additional fee, with no breed discrimination!
-Water/sewage is included with rent, tenant pays for gas and electric
-Available in March

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 East Duncan Street have any available units?
12 East Duncan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 East Duncan Street have?
Some of 12 East Duncan Street's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 East Duncan Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 East Duncan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 East Duncan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 East Duncan Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 East Duncan Street offer parking?
No, 12 East Duncan Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 East Duncan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 East Duncan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 East Duncan Street have a pool?
No, 12 East Duncan Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 East Duncan Street have accessible units?
No, 12 East Duncan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 East Duncan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 East Duncan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst
Columbus, OH 43123
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing