117 East Patterson Avenue

North High East Patterson home features large living and dining rooms, eat-in remodeled kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. One bedroom and remodeled bath downstairs. Second floor has 2 large bedrooms and a bonus room. Full basement has large walled bonus room and washerdryer hook-ups. Gas heat, hot water and central air. Front and back porches. Close to OSU, bus lines, church, shopping and freeway access. On and off-street parking available. Rent is $1125month plus utilities. One year lease, deposit, credit and rental history required. Proof of income required. Extra deposit and rent for a pet. Application fee is $40.