117 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

REDUCED PRICE drastically - We have a luxurious townhouse in Old Town East, very close to downtown Columbus. Easy access to all the freeways and on a bus line. There are 3 floors and a full basement that is partially finished (plenty of space). 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths.. 2 car garage & street parking is easy -- I mostly park right in front of the front door. We have a patio and a large fenced in shared yard.



Across the street to a Bed and Breakfast, one block from a Wendys and a few blocks to several coffee shops, restaurants, the Lincoln Theater, and many cool parks!



1st floor is an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room There is also a fireplace on the 1st floor. Washer and Dryer on 1st floor. On the 2nd floor there is 2 large bedrooms and a full bath . The master bedroom is an open floor plan with room for a KIngs size bed and a couch!! Also has a oversized twin window seat. Bathroom has separate shower and jet tub. Fireplace on 3rd floor.



Central AC/Heat. HE W/D included, Energy Efficient home! New refrigerator! Non Smoking Home!!!! Small pet maybe considered, please email me information about your pet for details.



Looking for a 1 year lease tenant!! Regular 2000/mo + utilities ----



SPECIAL --- 1600/mo if you sign a lease for move in May - I will pro rate May and throw in some extra days! Please contact Miranda for more details!