1131 Franklin Avenue

Amenities
Are you looking for a newly renovated, spacious home with garage in the Olde Towne. Loads of character with newer windows, new front porch, wood floors, granite counter tops. Kitchen has all new appliances.
-In unit washer/dryers hookups
-Spacious kitchen
-Central air
-Garage
Close to Olde Towne East restaurants, bakeries and bars, King Lincoln District, Franklin Park, OSU East Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Grant Hospital, CCAD, Columbus State College, Capital University and Alum Creek Greenway. It is also only minutes to downtown, freeways (incl. I-70, I-71 and I-670), airport, German Village, Short North and bus lines.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Family room
Pantry
Basement
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Double pane / Storm windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite counter top
Fireplace
