All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1131 Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1131 Franklin Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1131 Franklin Avenue

1131 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Olde Town East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for a newly renovated, spacious home with garage in the Olde Towne. Loads of character with newer windows, new front porch, wood floors, granite counter tops. Kitchen has all new appliances.

-In unit washer/dryers hookups
-Spacious kitchen
-Central air
-Garage

Close to Olde Towne East restaurants, bakeries and bars, King Lincoln District, Franklin Park, OSU East Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Grant Hospital, CCAD, Columbus State College, Capital University and Alum Creek Greenway. It is also only minutes to downtown, freeways (incl. I-70, I-71 and I-670), airport, German Village, Short North and bus lines.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Family room
Pantry
Basement
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Double pane / Storm windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite counter top
Fireplace

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12548954

(RLNE5127444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
1131 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 1131 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Franklin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Franklin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1131 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Sonnenblick Apartments
730 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing