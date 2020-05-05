1131 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you looking for a newly renovated, spacious home with garage in the Olde Towne. Loads of character with newer windows, new front porch, wood floors, granite counter tops. Kitchen has all new appliances.



-In unit washer/dryers hookups

-Spacious kitchen

-Central air

-Garage



Close to Olde Towne East restaurants, bakeries and bars, King Lincoln District, Franklin Park, OSU East Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Grant Hospital, CCAD, Columbus State College, Capital University and Alum Creek Greenway. It is also only minutes to downtown, freeways (incl. I-70, I-71 and I-670), airport, German Village, Short North and bus lines.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Dining room

Master bath

Family room

Pantry

Basement

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Double pane / Storm windows

Hardwood floor

Tile floor

Granite counter top

Fireplace



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/columbus-oh?lid=12548954



(RLNE5127444)