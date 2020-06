Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning home in the heart of Victorian Village. Amazing island kitchen, high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 full bathrooms. There is a fenced in yard with off street parking. Upstairs is a large suite with walk-in closet. First floor has a smaller bedroom/office and full bath with claw foot tub. Washer/dryer in basement. One dog will be considered with a non-refundable pet deposit.