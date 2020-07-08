All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1126 Say Ave.

1126 Say Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Say Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/226b1ca0aa ---- ***This property isn't available for showing at this time*** &bull; Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom in Italian Village with lot of upgrades. &bull; Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the property. &bull; Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. &bull; Two car garage. &bull; Ceiling fans in all rooms. &bull; Located minutes from Short North dining, shopping and entertainment. &bull; Conveniently located minutes away from the COTA bus line. &bull; Neighborhood and Community Amenities &bull; Local Park is a short drive away. &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Mixed Parking: 2 Car Garage Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer Property Type: Condo Utilities Included: None Yard: N/A A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after your lease signing for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities (in most cases). &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* &bull; Who am I renting from? &bull; RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Say Ave. have any available units?
1126 Say Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1126 Say Ave. have?
Some of 1126 Say Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 Say Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Say Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Say Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Say Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Say Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1126 Say Ave. offers parking.
Does 1126 Say Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1126 Say Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Say Ave. have a pool?
No, 1126 Say Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Say Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1126 Say Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Say Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1126 Say Ave. has units with dishwashers.

