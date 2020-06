Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath Clintonville duplex located near North Broadway and High St, just minutes from Rt 315 and I- 71. This is a non-smoking apartment, dogs not allowed (cats negotiable). The home has central air & ceiling fans, new windows & mini-blinds, hardwood floors, dishwasher, gas stove, new refrigerator, and a washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking. There is a shared wall with the other half of the double. Owner maintains yard. Available 9-15-19.