All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 109 East Blake Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
109 East Blake Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

109 East Blake Avenue

109 East Blake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 East Blake Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Virtual Tour: Please copy and paste link to web browser.

https://vimeo.com/404824190

ABOUT
Summer Move In (Pre-Lease). Well-maintained property with hardwood floors, brick backyard patio area, office room, laundry hookups, large basement and new windows. Quiet location and close to Old North Arcade, Hendocs and Hounddogs, as well as Lucky's Market and Giant Eagle. Plenty of street parking. 3-4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 1800 SqFt.

*** Water is included in the rent ***

FEATURES
- Tub/Shower
- Central Air

LIVING SPACE
-Hardwood Flooring

KITCHEN
- Range
- Refrigerator
- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- No

RENT
$1450/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1450 X 3= $4350 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of
$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's.

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 East Blake Avenue have any available units?
109 East Blake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 East Blake Avenue have?
Some of 109 East Blake Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 East Blake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 East Blake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 East Blake Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 East Blake Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 109 East Blake Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 East Blake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 East Blake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 East Blake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 East Blake Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 East Blake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 East Blake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 East Blake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 East Blake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 East Blake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd
Columbus, OH 43123
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing