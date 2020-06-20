109 East Blake Avenue

Amenities

Virtual Tour: Please copy and paste link to web browser.



https://vimeo.com/404824190



ABOUT

Summer Move In (Pre-Lease). Well-maintained property with hardwood floors, brick backyard patio area, office room, laundry hookups, large basement and new windows. Quiet location and close to Old North Arcade, Hendocs and Hounddogs, as well as Lucky's Market and Giant Eagle. Plenty of street parking. 3-4 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, 1800 SqFt.



*** Water is included in the rent ***



FEATURES

- Tub/Shower

- Central Air



LIVING SPACE

-Hardwood Flooring



KITCHEN

- Range

- Refrigerator

- Washer/Dryer Hook-ups



PET POLICY

- Yes



Section 8

- No



RENT

$1450/month



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1450 X 3= $4350 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of

$300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as pay stubs,W2's.



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE