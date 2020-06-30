All apartments in Columbus
108 West Patterson Avenue
108 West Patterson Avenue

108 West Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 West Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Interior professionally renovated and updated.
Three large bedrooms, each with telephone and coaxial cable outlets, interconnected smoke and CO2 detectors, and a closet.
One full size bathroom with a full tub /shower unit, vanity & toilet.
Full size, clean, well-illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer.
Glass Block windows in basement with vents.
40 gallon Kenmore electric water heater.
New Square D 150 amp Breaker Box and Service.
Trane High Efficiency gas furnace. A new Trane air Conditioner.
Ceramic tile on bathroom floors.
Free Kenmore clothes washer and dyer.
Medium brown carpet through out the house.
Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with Original wood trim.
Modern kitchen with Kraftmaid oak cabinets, Armstrong vinyl floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.
First alert security system that can be monitored.
Free off street parking for three vehicles, well maintained yard.
Front porch and security light in back of house.
New vinyl siding, insulation and high performance windows and doors.
Well maintained yard.
Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.
Landlord/owner lives near.
108 W Patterson has 3 bedrooms, 1 renovated full bath, recently renovated kitchen with Kenmore stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, A/C, gas furnace, water heater, new carpet, security system, free washer/dryer, glass block windows, wonderful front porch, new windows, and free rear parking. Completely insulated and new, beautiful vinyl siding.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 West Patterson Avenue have any available units?
108 West Patterson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 West Patterson Avenue have?
Some of 108 West Patterson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 West Patterson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 West Patterson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 West Patterson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 West Patterson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 108 West Patterson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 108 West Patterson Avenue offers parking.
Does 108 West Patterson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 West Patterson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 West Patterson Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 West Patterson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 West Patterson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 West Patterson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 West Patterson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 West Patterson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

