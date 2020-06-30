108 West Patterson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Interior professionally renovated and updated.

Three large bedrooms, each with telephone and coaxial cable outlets, interconnected smoke and CO2 detectors, and a closet.

One full size bathroom with a full tub /shower unit, vanity & toilet.

Full size, clean, well-illuminated cellar with free washer and electric dryer.

Glass Block windows in basement with vents.

40 gallon Kenmore electric water heater.

New Square D 150 amp Breaker Box and Service.

Trane High Efficiency gas furnace. A new Trane air Conditioner.

Ceramic tile on bathroom floors.

Free Kenmore clothes washer and dyer.

Medium brown carpet through out the house.

Walls are painted neutral Buff (very light tan) with Original wood trim.

Modern kitchen with Kraftmaid oak cabinets, Armstrong vinyl floor, Kenmore dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator.

First alert security system that can be monitored.

Free off street parking for three vehicles, well maintained yard.

Front porch and security light in back of house.

New vinyl siding, insulation and high performance windows and doors.

Well maintained yard.

Water is include in rent, all other utilities are not included.

Landlord/owner lives near.

108 W Patterson has 3 bedrooms, 1 renovated full bath, recently renovated kitchen with Kenmore stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, A/C, gas furnace, water heater, new carpet, security system, free washer/dryer, glass block windows, wonderful front porch, new windows, and free rear parking. Completely insulated and new, beautiful vinyl siding.