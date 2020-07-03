All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1074 Siebert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1074 Siebert Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:07 PM

1074 Siebert Street

1074 Siebert St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1074 Siebert St, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready to move in! 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath with a detached 1 car garage. Gorgeous original hardwood floors completely refinished. Remodeled kitchen featuring new cabinets, counters, stainless steel appliances. Beautifully refinished bathroom! Great location near Nationwide Children's Hospital and downtown. Central A/C will be installed.

Sorry, no section 8!

$40 application fee per adult (18+) applicant. $100 hold fee due at time of application. Full security deposit of $950 due within 48 hours of application approval.

$250 non-refundable pet deposit. $25/month pet rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Siebert Street have any available units?
1074 Siebert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1074 Siebert Street have?
Some of 1074 Siebert Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Siebert Street currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Siebert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Siebert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 Siebert Street is pet friendly.
Does 1074 Siebert Street offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Siebert Street offers parking.
Does 1074 Siebert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Siebert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Siebert Street have a pool?
No, 1074 Siebert Street does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Siebert Street have accessible units?
No, 1074 Siebert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Siebert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1074 Siebert Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing