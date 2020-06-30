All apartments in Columbus
107 West Park Ave

107 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

107 West Park Avenue, Columbus, OH 43222

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully Remodeled Single Family Home in Franklinton - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT & LEASE PURCHASE. Visit www.newcityohio.com for full pricing info and more details about this incredible remodel. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features a brand new kitchen with a stainless steel appliances and new white shaker cabinets. There are new floors, light fixtures, vanities, and fresh paint throughout. The first floor features a laundry room with large ceramic floor tile and a new full bath. The second floor has new carpet throughout and the full bath has a refinished tub, new shower tile, new vanity, toilet and flooring. The 6 ft wood fence in back yard provides privacy and there is driveway access via double door gate. Newer 8 ft x 10 ft shed. Schedule your showing by calling (614) 434-8406 today!

(RLNE5334406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 West Park Ave have any available units?
107 West Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 West Park Ave have?
Some of 107 West Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 West Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 West Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 West Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 West Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 107 West Park Ave offer parking?
No, 107 West Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 107 West Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 West Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 West Park Ave have a pool?
No, 107 West Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 107 West Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 West Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 West Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 West Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

