107 West Park Ave

Fully Remodeled Single Family Home in Franklinton - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT & LEASE PURCHASE. Visit www.newcityohio.com for full pricing info and more details about this incredible remodel. NO SECTION 8. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features a brand new kitchen with a stainless steel appliances and new white shaker cabinets. There are new floors, light fixtures, vanities, and fresh paint throughout. The first floor features a laundry room with large ceramic floor tile and a new full bath. The second floor has new carpet throughout and the full bath has a refinished tub, new shower tile, new vanity, toilet and flooring. The 6 ft wood fence in back yard provides privacy and there is driveway access via double door gate. Newer 8 ft x 10 ft shed. Schedule your showing by calling (614) 434-8406 today!



(RLNE5334406)