1049 Harmon Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3234e3f089 ---- We have a great place for you to call home! This mobile home features ample living space at a great price. Trash services are included in rent; water and sewer is submetered and billed back to each resident on a monthly basis. We are just minutes from downtown Columbus and conveniently located just of of I-71. We do allow small pets under 25lbs (up to 2 per home) for a one-time fee. You can?t beat our great community and location. www.caravanmhp.com Garbage included