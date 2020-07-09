All apartments in Columbus
103 East Kelso Road
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:15 AM

103 East Kelso Road

103 East Kelso Road · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Kelso Road, Columbus, OH 43202

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled Clintonville beauty just blocks from High St., minutes from OSU campus and conveniently located near highways and public transit. 2 large bedrooms with bonus room that could be 3rd bedroom. Remodeled bathroom, large dining room with bar-top into kitchen, hard wood floors, full basement with W/D hookup, fenced-in back yard and garage. Cats OK.

Please contact Harvey Yergin at 901-484-9751 for quickest response.

All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $4000/month)

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 East Kelso Road have any available units?
103 East Kelso Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 East Kelso Road have?
Some of 103 East Kelso Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 East Kelso Road currently offering any rent specials?
103 East Kelso Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 East Kelso Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 East Kelso Road is pet friendly.
Does 103 East Kelso Road offer parking?
Yes, 103 East Kelso Road offers parking.
Does 103 East Kelso Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 East Kelso Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 East Kelso Road have a pool?
No, 103 East Kelso Road does not have a pool.
Does 103 East Kelso Road have accessible units?
No, 103 East Kelso Road does not have accessible units.
Does 103 East Kelso Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 East Kelso Road has units with dishwashers.

