103 East Kelso Road

Amenities
Completely remodeled Clintonville beauty just blocks from High St., minutes from OSU campus and conveniently located near highways and public transit. 2 large bedrooms with bonus room that could be 3rd bedroom. Remodeled bathroom, large dining room with bar-top into kitchen, hard wood floors, full basement with W/D hookup, fenced-in back yard and garage. Cats OK.
Please contact Harvey Yergin at 901-484-9751 for quickest response.
All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $4000/month)
Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.