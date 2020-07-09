103 East Kelso Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled Clintonville beauty just blocks from High St., minutes from OSU campus and conveniently located near highways and public transit. 2 large bedrooms with bonus room that could be 3rd bedroom. Remodeled bathroom, large dining room with bar-top into kitchen, hard wood floors, full basement with W/D hookup, fenced-in back yard and garage. Cats OK.



Please contact Harvey Yergin at 901-484-9751 for quickest response.



All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) Prior evictions

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income (should be at least $4000/month)



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.