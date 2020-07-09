1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard garage

Imagine living in the Brewery District and walking down to your favorite pub. You can, if you rent this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has a private toilet and sink for each bedroom with a jack and Jill tub and vanity area between. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, remote control blind, ceiling fan and Elfa closet organizer. The first floor includes a foyer and office as well as the entrance to the attached garage. The second floor features a huge eat in kitchen ready for the gourmet cook with stainless appliances and Corian counters. Hardwood floors throughout this area. Enjoy nice weather on the balcony deck off of the living room. Water and washer and dryer included in the rent. This condo has a secure gated courtyard and is located near all the fun spots in the Brewery District. Easy commute to downtown or catch the Cbus to the Short North. NO pets or smoking please. Available for move in March 8. See it now!!