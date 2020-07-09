All apartments in Columbus
1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560
1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560

1013 S Wall St · No Longer Available
Location

1013 S Wall St, Columbus, OH 43206
Brewery District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Imagine living in the Brewery District and walking down to your favorite pub. You can, if you rent this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has a private toilet and sink for each bedroom with a jack and Jill tub and vanity area between. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, remote control blind, ceiling fan and Elfa closet organizer. The first floor includes a foyer and office as well as the entrance to the attached garage. The second floor features a huge eat in kitchen ready for the gourmet cook with stainless appliances and Corian counters. Hardwood floors throughout this area. Enjoy nice weather on the balcony deck off of the living room. Water and washer and dryer included in the rent. This condo has a secure gated courtyard and is located near all the fun spots in the Brewery District. Easy commute to downtown or catch the Cbus to the Short North. NO pets or smoking please. Available for move in March 8. See it now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 have any available units?
1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 have?
Some of 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 currently offering any rent specials?
1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 pet-friendly?
No, 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 offer parking?
Yes, 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 offers parking.
Does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 have a pool?
No, 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 does not have a pool.
Does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 have accessible units?
No, 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 S Wall St Columbus Oh 43206-2560 has units with dishwashers.

