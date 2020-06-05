All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 1006 Fairwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
1006 Fairwood Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:10 PM

1006 Fairwood Avenue

1006 Fairwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1006 Fairwood Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Driving Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent the right side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful wood floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features cabinets and white appliances, gas range. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms(one could be used as office) with large windows & lots of natural light. large bath. Two more bedrooms on the third floor with new carpet and freshly painted walls Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Fairwood Avenue have any available units?
1006 Fairwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Fairwood Avenue have?
Some of 1006 Fairwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Fairwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Fairwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Fairwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Fairwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Fairwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Fairwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1006 Fairwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Fairwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Fairwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1006 Fairwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Fairwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1006 Fairwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Fairwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Fairwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St
Columbus, OH 43214
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing