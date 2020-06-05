1006 Fairwood Avenue

Amenities
Rent the right side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful wood floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features cabinets and white appliances, gas range. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms(one could be used as office) with large windows & lots of natural light. large bath. Two more bedrooms on the third floor with new carpet and freshly painted walls Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the building.
Contact us to schedule a showing.