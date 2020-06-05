1006 Fairwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent the right side of this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful wood floors with freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home features cabinets and white appliances, gas range. Upstairs, 3 bedrooms(one could be used as office) with large windows & lots of natural light. large bath. Two more bedrooms on the third floor with new carpet and freshly painted walls Washer & dryer hookup in unfinished basement. Off-street parking space for your car behind the building.

