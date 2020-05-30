3571 West 123rd St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A great opportunity, with close access to I-71 and I-90. Beautifully remodeled, single family, colonial-style home. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, is freshly painted, with new appliances, carpet and window coverings. From the top down : There is a huge open attic space at the top of the house. On the second floor you will find 3 remodeled bedrooms, with ample closet space and the main Bathroom. The Bathroom has a large built-in wall cabinet with drawers, as well as a tub/shower combo. On the main floor of the home, a delightful Kitchen comes equipped with plenty of cabinet space, a stainless steel sink, new appliances and a large walk-in pantry. A full formal Dining Room with stunningly crafted built-in china cabinets sits to the right of the kitchen and opens up to the spacious Family Room. Downstairs, the large open Basement has a separate shower and a ton of room for storage. A new Porch can be found at the front of the house along with a decent size, partially fenced backyard and long driveway for parking. Halloran Park is very close. 1100 Sq Ft of living space! This home is now move-in ready. Hurry, great value and fantastic location! Lease term is 18 months.