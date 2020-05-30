All apartments in Cleveland
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:05 AM

3571 West 123rd St

3571 West 123rd Street · (330) 242-2268
Location

3571 West 123rd Street, Cleveland, OH 44111
Jefferson

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A great opportunity, with close access to I-71 and I-90. Beautifully remodeled, single family, colonial-style home. This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, is freshly painted, with new appliances, carpet and window coverings. From the top down : There is a huge open attic space at the top of the house. On the second floor you will find 3 remodeled bedrooms, with ample closet space and the main Bathroom. The Bathroom has a large built-in wall cabinet with drawers, as well as a tub/shower combo. On the main floor of the home, a delightful Kitchen comes equipped with plenty of cabinet space, a stainless steel sink, new appliances and a large walk-in pantry. A full formal Dining Room with stunningly crafted built-in china cabinets sits to the right of the kitchen and opens up to the spacious Family Room. Downstairs, the large open Basement has a separate shower and a ton of room for storage. A new Porch can be found at the front of the house along with a decent size, partially fenced backyard and long driveway for parking. Halloran Park is very close. 1100 Sq Ft of living space! This home is now move-in ready. Hurry, great value and fantastic location! Lease term is 18 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 West 123rd St have any available units?
3571 West 123rd St has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3571 West 123rd St have?
Some of 3571 West 123rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 West 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3571 West 123rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 West 123rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3571 West 123rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland.
Does 3571 West 123rd St offer parking?
Yes, 3571 West 123rd St does offer parking.
Does 3571 West 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 West 123rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 West 123rd St have a pool?
No, 3571 West 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 3571 West 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 3571 West 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 West 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 West 123rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 West 123rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 West 123rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
