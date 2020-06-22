Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3124 Edgehill Rd., Cleveland Hts - Beautifully renovated 4 bed 2 bath side by side duplex!



$1,295 rent / $1,295 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 small pets under 15lbs OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Gorgeously renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom side by side duplex in the heart of Cleveland Heights! Located in walking distance to Lee Rd, Coventry Rd, Zagaras Marketplace, Cain Park and a short drive to Case Western University, John Carroll University, University Circle, and downtown Cleveland. Large formal living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen with appliances provided! The renovated kitchen has stove, fridge & dishwasher provided! The basement has washer/dryer hook ups for the resident to use! 2 full bathrooms! 1 car garage space (parking for guests / 2nd cars, etc will need to be on street if city permits) per unit!



Resident is responsible for gas & electric utilities and is to handle snow removal. Serious inquiries only.