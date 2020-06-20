1151 Pennfield Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom colonial home!



$1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening (some breed restrictions apply)

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Come and see this beautiful colonial home with all the space, light, and charm you need! Large formal living & dining room, eat in kitchen that overlooks the spacious backyard. Detached garage offers covered parking and the driveway has plenty of space for additional cars too! 1/2 bathroom on the 1st floor, and full bath located on 2nd floor with all 3 bedrooms! Basement offers washer/dryer hook ups and additional storage space.



Resident is responsible for all utilities incl. water, sewer, trash, and gas/electric. Resident to handle landscaping and snow removal as well. Serious inquiries only