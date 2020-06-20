All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:01 AM

1151 Pennfield Rd

1151 Pennfield Road · (216) 456-3855
Location

1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom colonial home!

$1,195 rent / $1,195 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening (some breed restrictions apply)
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Come and see this beautiful colonial home with all the space, light, and charm you need! Large formal living & dining room, eat in kitchen that overlooks the spacious backyard. Detached garage offers covered parking and the driveway has plenty of space for additional cars too! 1/2 bathroom on the 1st floor, and full bath located on 2nd floor with all 3 bedrooms! Basement offers washer/dryer hook ups and additional storage space.

Resident is responsible for all utilities incl. water, sewer, trash, and gas/electric. Resident to handle landscaping and snow removal as well. Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Pennfield Rd have any available units?
1151 Pennfield Rd has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1151 Pennfield Rd have?
Some of 1151 Pennfield Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Pennfield Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Pennfield Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Pennfield Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1151 Pennfield Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1151 Pennfield Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Pennfield Rd does offer parking.
Does 1151 Pennfield Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 Pennfield Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Pennfield Rd have a pool?
No, 1151 Pennfield Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1151 Pennfield Rd have accessible units?
No, 1151 Pennfield Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Pennfield Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Pennfield Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 Pennfield Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 Pennfield Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
