Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse

Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues. Add our beautiful landscaping and convenient location in the Northwest Local School District, and you have a winning combination to accommodate all of your needs. Our lovely garden-style homes are perched in a friendly community and designed to offer comfort and convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature carpeting, hardwood floors, mini and vertical blinds, and updated kitchens with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Enjoy the ease of an effortless and enjoyable day-to-day with central air and heating, a washer and dryer in the home, and a personal balcony or patio with lovely wooded views available. Whatever your preference, each choice selection was created to enhance your style of living.