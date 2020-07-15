All apartments in Cincinnati
The Parkton
The Parkton

2300 Waldenglen Cir · (513) 273-4513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH 45231
Mount Healthy Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2378-C · Avail. Jul 16

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2378-D · Avail. Jul 28

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 2366-C · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 820 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parkton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues. Add our beautiful landscaping and convenient location in the Northwest Local School District, and you have a winning combination to accommodate all of your needs. Our lovely garden-style homes are perched in a friendly community and designed to offer comfort and convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom floor plans feature carpeting, hardwood floors, mini and vertical blinds, and updated kitchens with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Enjoy the ease of an effortless and enjoyable day-to-day with central air and heating, a washer and dryer in the home, and a personal balcony or patio with lovely wooded views available. Whatever your preference, each choice selection was created to enhance your style of living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $200 one time pet fee (non-refundable). Pet rent is $25 per month. There is no weight limit but breeds restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Parkton have any available units?
The Parkton has 18 units available starting at $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parkton have?
Some of The Parkton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parkton currently offering any rent specials?
The Parkton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parkton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parkton is pet friendly.
Does The Parkton offer parking?
No, The Parkton does not offer parking.
Does The Parkton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parkton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parkton have a pool?
No, The Parkton does not have a pool.
Does The Parkton have accessible units?
No, The Parkton does not have accessible units.
Does The Parkton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parkton has units with dishwashers.

