Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:16 AM

3884 Isabella Avenue

3884 Isabella Avenue · (513) 321-7000
Location

3884 Isabella Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45209
Oakley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Oakley! enjoy being right in Oakley and walking to anything Hyde Park and Oakley!

This home has spacious bedrooms and the layout is super functional.

The home is available to rent for August 5th, 2020. We are offering a 6-month lease option, if you wish to go month to month after 6 months, we can do that! If you are interested in scheduling a tour, please email erin@spspartners.com for more details.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3884 Isabella Avenue have any available units?
3884 Isabella Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 3884 Isabella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Isabella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Isabella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3884 Isabella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3884 Isabella Avenue offer parking?
No, 3884 Isabella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3884 Isabella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Isabella Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Isabella Avenue have a pool?
No, 3884 Isabella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3884 Isabella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3884 Isabella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Isabella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 Isabella Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3884 Isabella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3884 Isabella Avenue has units with air conditioning.
