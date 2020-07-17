353 West 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This awesome urban loft style condo is available for immediate move in. Upon entering, to your left is a full bath that shares access to the first floor bedroom which features its own walk in closet. The living space boasts tons of natural light and a garage door that opens to completely bring the outside in. Spacious kitchen with peninsula and provided appliances. Second floor features the second loft bedroom, another walk in closet, stackable washer/dryer, and another full bath with linen closet. A private outdoor balcony finishes the space. Enjoy safety and security with controlled building access. Parking for one car included in garage. Please no pets.

