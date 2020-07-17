All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 353 West 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
353 West 4th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 PM

353 West 4th Street

353 West Fourth Street · (513) 817-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Central Business District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

353 West Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This awesome urban loft style condo is available for immediate move in. Upon entering, to your left is a full bath that shares access to the first floor bedroom which features its own walk in closet. The living space boasts tons of natural light and a garage door that opens to completely bring the outside in. Spacious kitchen with peninsula and provided appliances. Second floor features the second loft bedroom, another walk in closet, stackable washer/dryer, and another full bath with linen closet. A private outdoor balcony finishes the space. Enjoy safety and security with controlled building access. Parking for one car included in garage. Please no pets.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 West 4th Street have any available units?
353 West 4th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 West 4th Street have?
Some of 353 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
353 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 353 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 353 West 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 353 West 4th Street offers parking.
Does 353 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 353 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 353 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 353 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 353 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 West 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 353 West 4th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct.
Cincinnati, OH 45209
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45227
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir
Cincinnati, OH 45231
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OH
Kettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Mount WashingtonCentral Business DistrictPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleEast Walnut H Ills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity