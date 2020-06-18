All apartments in Cincinnati
3342 Spokane Avenue,
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3342 Spokane Avenue,

3342 Spokane Avenue · (513) 737-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3342 Spokane Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207
Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3342 Spokane Avenue, · Avail. Jun 19

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 06/19/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati. This home has an updated electrical system, plumbing system, new windows, new siding, new flooring, freshly painted, remodeled open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, utility tub, and a full basement. This could be your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.
**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

(RLNE5654075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 Spokane Avenue, have any available units?
3342 Spokane Avenue, has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 3342 Spokane Avenue, have?
Some of 3342 Spokane Avenue,'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3342 Spokane Avenue, currently offering any rent specials?
3342 Spokane Avenue, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 Spokane Avenue, pet-friendly?
Yes, 3342 Spokane Avenue, is pet friendly.
Does 3342 Spokane Avenue, offer parking?
No, 3342 Spokane Avenue, does not offer parking.
Does 3342 Spokane Avenue, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 Spokane Avenue, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 Spokane Avenue, have a pool?
No, 3342 Spokane Avenue, does not have a pool.
Does 3342 Spokane Avenue, have accessible units?
No, 3342 Spokane Avenue, does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 Spokane Avenue, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3342 Spokane Avenue, has units with dishwashers.
