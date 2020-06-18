Amenities

3342 Spokane Avenue, Available 06/19/20 3342 Spokane Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Cincinnati. This home has an updated electrical system, plumbing system, new windows, new siding, new flooring, freshly painted, remodeled open, eat-in kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, updated bathroom, spacious bedrooms, w/d hookup, utility tub, and a full basement. This could be your new home! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply.

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**



(RLNE5654075)