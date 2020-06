Amenities

Nice 1BR for $550 and 2BR for $695 available located at 3050 Mickey Avenue in Price Hill Some equipped kitchens, mostly hardwood floors, large laundry room and two extra units that could be used for storage. Gas included. Buildings are in the process of undergoing renovations. Security Patrol from 5pm-5am!! Please contact us prior to applying, applications applied for through this site are non-refundable

*Section 8/Voucher accepted

Call or Text 513-386-4555 for Leasing

No Pets Allowed



