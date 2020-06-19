All apartments in Cincinnati
256 Ludlow Ave

256 Ludlow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

256 Ludlow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220
Clifton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
256 Ludlow Ave Available 08/02/20 Huge 6 Bed - 2 FB Next To UC, OFF-STREET Parking Only $3300 ($550/pp!!!) - Located in walk distance to all the Ludlow shops, restaurants and entertainment district!

Pre-Leasing NOW for 2020-21 School Year; SPACIOUS 6 Bedroom ($550/bed), 2 full bath, full kitchen w/dining room located a few blocks from UC Campus in the heart of Ludlow Ave and one block from the UC Shuttle! Wrap-around front porch, huge parking lot included!

Washer/Dryer included! MUST SEE, WILL RENT FAST!!

In order to schedule a showing please call our leasing office at (513) 445-3634 or for fastest response email us at leasing.db@gmail.com. This unit is occupied, therefore 24hr prior notice is required. Pre-leasing options are available by submitting a security deposit and signing lease.

*** Due to Covid-19 we are currently sharing video tours and postponing all in person tours until the Stay at Home order has been lifted.***

(RLNE4045686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Ludlow Ave have any available units?
256 Ludlow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 256 Ludlow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
256 Ludlow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Ludlow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 256 Ludlow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 256 Ludlow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 256 Ludlow Ave does offer parking.
Does 256 Ludlow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Ludlow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Ludlow Ave have a pool?
No, 256 Ludlow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 256 Ludlow Ave have accessible units?
No, 256 Ludlow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Ludlow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Ludlow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Ludlow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Ludlow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
