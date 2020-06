Amenities

This wonderful spacious home has been remodeled from top to bottom! Walking distance to UC campus and all that uptown has to offer including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more. Beautiful interior has been thoughtfully redesigned throughout. Updated modern bathrooms. Remodeled kitchen with provided stainless steel appliances and pass through to living room with room for bar seating. Provided window AC units throughout. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Parking is on street. Section 8 not accepted. No pets. Available for move in August.

