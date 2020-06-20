All apartments in Cincinnati
2346 Flora St

2346 Flora Street · No Longer Available
Location

2346 Flora Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219
The Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 or 3 bedroom apartment a short walk from the University of Cincinnati campus.

Apartment consists of the entire 2nd and 3rd floor of this charming century old row house. The 2nd floor has kitchen, bath, dining / common area and a living room. The 3rd floor has a large "great room" and a bedroom.

Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Tenants also have access to cellar storage and free use of washer dryer.

There is a small, but private rear area that is great for sitting and cooking out.

Schedule a walk-though today. Call Mark at 513-284-4501.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Flora St have any available units?
2346 Flora St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cincinnati, OH.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 Flora St have?
Some of 2346 Flora St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Flora St currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Flora St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Flora St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2346 Flora St is pet friendly.
Does 2346 Flora St offer parking?
No, 2346 Flora St does not offer parking.
Does 2346 Flora St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2346 Flora St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Flora St have a pool?
No, 2346 Flora St does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Flora St have accessible units?
No, 2346 Flora St does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Flora St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 Flora St has units with dishwashers.
