2346 Flora St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 or 3 bedroom apartment a short walk from the University of Cincinnati campus.



Apartment consists of the entire 2nd and 3rd floor of this charming century old row house. The 2nd floor has kitchen, bath, dining / common area and a living room. The 3rd floor has a large "great room" and a bedroom.



Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Tenants also have access to cellar storage and free use of washer dryer.



There is a small, but private rear area that is great for sitting and cooking out.



Schedule a walk-though today. Call Mark at 513-284-4501.