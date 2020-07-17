All apartments in Cincinnati
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1121 Wareham Dr

1121 Wareham Drive · (513) 615-3261
Location

1121 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Mount Adams

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc! - Property Id: 308967

Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc. Hardwood Floors throughout, Garage, 4 levels WITH elevator to all floors, roof top deck, decks off master and living room as well, built-ins, plantation shutters, Central Air. 2nd level is ALL Primary Suite with huge shower,soaking tub, and large walk-in closet.There is also a separate office or study in addition to the 3 bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included. Tenant pays all utilities. More photos coming
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1121-wareham-dr-cincinnati-oh/308967
Property Id 308967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Wareham Dr have any available units?
1121 Wareham Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Wareham Dr have?
Some of 1121 Wareham Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Wareham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Wareham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Wareham Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Wareham Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cincinnati.
Does 1121 Wareham Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Wareham Dr offers parking.
Does 1121 Wareham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Wareham Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Wareham Dr have a pool?
No, 1121 Wareham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Wareham Dr have accessible units?
No, 1121 Wareham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Wareham Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Wareham Dr has units with dishwashers.
