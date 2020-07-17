1121 Wareham Dr

Amenities

Mt Adams w/ View of Dwntwn/Walk to Mus., Park etc!



Walk to Playhouse, Art Museum, Eden Park, Church, Etc. Hardwood Floors throughout, Garage, 4 levels WITH elevator to all floors, roof top deck, decks off master and living room as well, built-ins, plantation shutters, Central Air. 2nd level is ALL Primary Suite with huge shower,soaking tub, and large walk-in closet.There is also a separate office or study in addition to the 3 bedrooms. Washer and Dryer are included. Tenant pays all utilities. More photos coming

No Pets Allowed



