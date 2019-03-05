776 Triplett

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

For Rent - 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom - This two bedroom and one bathroom ranch is ready to go. Just bring your moving truck. No basement in this unit. No garage but off street parking. Freshly painted inside. Easy access to the interstate and shopping.



This is a No Smoking unit. No basement. No Pets. Tenant pays electric, gas, water/sewer/trash and cable/phone/internet. All residents that are 18 years old or older are required to fill out an application and are subject to a credit and background check, fee is $37 per person. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. Please note: All showings are during daytime hours only 9:00 to 5:30. No Sunday showings.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796163)