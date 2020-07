Amenities

Spacious garden style apartment set up like townhomes. Each apartment has own large covered front porch and back area. The first floor has nice size living area, dining area, and quaint kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Lower level is unfinished with laundry hook up. The second floor has two large bedrooms, bigger room has two closets, second bedroom has one closet, and full bath. Professionally managed. Application is online with a $35 fee per adult.