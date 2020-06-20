All apartments in Akron
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

276 Merriman Rd

276 Merriman Road
Location

276 Merriman Road, Akron, OH 44303
Highland Square

Amenities

276 Merriman Rd. #1 - Property Id: 284805

One floor living in this beautiful, well cared for, and rarely available, 1 bedroom apartment in Historic Highland Square. You will fall in love with the hardwood floors, period correct wood work, two fireplaces, the built in book shelves & stained glass windows. Private fenced back yard leading to edgerton alley. Moments walk to Mustard Seed Market, shops & dining in the square.
Property Id 284805

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Merriman Rd have any available units?
276 Merriman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Akron, OH.
What amenities does 276 Merriman Rd have?
Some of 276 Merriman Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Merriman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
276 Merriman Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Merriman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 276 Merriman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Akron.
Does 276 Merriman Rd offer parking?
No, 276 Merriman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 276 Merriman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Merriman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Merriman Rd have a pool?
No, 276 Merriman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 276 Merriman Rd have accessible units?
No, 276 Merriman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Merriman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Merriman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 276 Merriman Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 276 Merriman Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
