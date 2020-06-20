Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal fireplace some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

276 Merriman Rd. #1 - Property Id: 284805



One floor living in this beautiful, well cared for, and rarely available, 1 bedroom apartment in Historic Highland Square. You will fall in love with the hardwood floors, period correct wood work, two fireplaces, the built in book shelves & stained glass windows. Private fenced back yard leading to edgerton alley. Moments walk to Mustard Seed Market, shops & dining in the square.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284805

Property Id 284805



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5798421)