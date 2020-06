Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FREE WATER!!!!! You only pay gas and electric. Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom second Floor apartment with Water / sewer / trash Included. Tenant will be responsible for Gas and Electric. All applications are online, $35 application fee per adult applicant. Criminal, civil, eviction and employment checks will be conducted. No Pets. No Section 8 / Vouchers.