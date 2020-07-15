166 Apartments For Rent Near Jefferson

/
Jefferson
Verified
Wynnefield Heights
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
West Central Germantown
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Roxborough
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Manayunk
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Roxborough
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
Manayunk
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1719 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
West Mount Airy
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
Wissahickon Valley Park and ACME Market provide easy access to fun and food for this community's residents. Property is access-controlled and offers free trash service and water. Pet-friendly units have window treatments and hardwood flooring.
Wynnefield Heights
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
West Mount Airy
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within historic West Mt. Airy, these apartment homes boast hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities include a gym, a landscaped courtyard and a recycling program.
Wissahickon
Rock Hill
205 Rock St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
725 sqft
Stylish homes with open floor plans and new appliances. Exercise in the fitness center when free. Minutes from SEPTA bus and rail stops. Near Saint Joseph's University and La Salle University. By Fairmount Park.
East Falls
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Allegheny West
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
Southwest Germantown
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
Roxborough Park
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with spacious closets and custom finishes. Free on-site parking. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Wissahickon Valley Park. Easy access to SEPTA rail and bus stops.
Tioga
Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Syndenham Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ogontz
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Falls
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
577 sqft
We are not currently conducting tours, but are still accepting applications and facilitating move-ins. Please contact our leasing office for photos and virtual tours of available apartments.
West Mount Airy
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Germantown - Morton
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Duval Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Germany Hill
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.