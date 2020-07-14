All apartments in West Haven
The Soundview at Savin Rock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Soundview at Savin Rock

1 Campbell Ave · (203) 689-8806
Location

1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 042 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 034 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 047 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 043 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Soundview at Savin Rock.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Soundview Apartments is located at 1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT and is managed by Paredim Partners LLC a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Soundview Apartments offers One to Two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 760 to 1668 sq. ft. Amenities include Above Standard Ceiling Height, Dual-Pane Glass, Microwave Ovens In All Units, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool and is located in the 06516 ZIP code. For more details use the online contact form and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit- Refundable within 72 hours or should the application be denied for any reason.
Move-in Fees: Security Deposit- Equal to 1 months' rent or Sure Deposit Bond. * some restrictions apply $50 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 Pet Fee
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50 Per Month
restrictions: 35 pound maximum weight limit per pet. No aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $35 Per Month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Private Parking For Residents & Guests.
Storage Details: Included in the monthly amenity fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Soundview at Savin Rock have any available units?
The Soundview at Savin Rock has 6 units available starting at $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Soundview at Savin Rock have?
Some of The Soundview at Savin Rock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Soundview at Savin Rock currently offering any rent specials?
The Soundview at Savin Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Soundview at Savin Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, The Soundview at Savin Rock is pet friendly.
Does The Soundview at Savin Rock offer parking?
Yes, The Soundview at Savin Rock offers parking.
Does The Soundview at Savin Rock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Soundview at Savin Rock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Soundview at Savin Rock have a pool?
Yes, The Soundview at Savin Rock has a pool.
Does The Soundview at Savin Rock have accessible units?
No, The Soundview at Savin Rock does not have accessible units.
Does The Soundview at Savin Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Soundview at Savin Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does The Soundview at Savin Rock have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Soundview at Savin Rock has units with air conditioning.
