The Soundview at Savin Rock

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit- Refundable within 72 hours or should the application be denied for any reason.
Move-in Fees: Security Deposit- Equal to 1 months' rent or Sure Deposit Bond. * some restrictions apply $50 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 Pet Fee
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50 Per Month
restrictions: 35 pound maximum weight limit per pet. No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Private Parking For Residents & Guests.
Storage Details: Included in the monthly amenity fee