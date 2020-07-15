/
Los Angeles Southwest College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
21 Apartments For Rent Near Los Angeles Southwest College
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10223 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12013 Acadia Court
12013 Acadia Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2100 sqft
Like new free-standing townhome featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1615 W 145th St
1615 145th Street, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! PRE-LEASE YOUR FULLY RENOVATED UNIT! - Property Id: 318624 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties Come see our Floor Model! Pre Lease your Unit! Renovated 1 bdr $1695/month with $500 Deposit Pets
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
1731 W 149th St Unit A
1731 West 149th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1267 sqft
1731 W 149th St Unit A Available 08/31/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath "'Coming Soon" $2,500.00 - $2,700.00 - Tri level town home in the Pacific Gardens complex.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3153 west 109th street
3153 West 109th Street, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood, Ca - Property Id: 308011 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3153 1/2 W 109th St
3153 1/2 W 109th St, Inglewood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
754 sqft
Spacious unit in Inglewood - Property Id: 307979 Beautiful Triplex unit located in Inglewood, Ca. 2bd 1bth, nice size living room. Newly remodeled interior, including: Hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen/Restroom and new paint throughout the unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14550 Normandie Avenue
14550 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 14550 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,250 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 4 +
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
331 E 104th Street
331 East 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
A great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom property in a convenient location! This property is part of a duplex, only sharing 1 common wall with the other unit, without anyone living above or below you.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11610 Oxford Avenue
11610 Oxford Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
600 sqft
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent*** Address: 11610 Oxford Avenue #6, Hawthorne, CA 90250 - Rent: $1,450 Per Month - Deposit: $1,600 - 600+ Credit Score Required - Bedroom: 1 - Bathroom:
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
333 E 104th
333 East 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
1804 sqft
A great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom property in a convenient location! This property is part of a duplex, only sharing 1 common wall with the other unit, without anyone living above or below you. New paint and carpet throughout the property.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
10339 S Gramercy Pl
10339 South Gramercy Place, Westmont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
Duplex - Property Id: 311522 **Upstairs Unit** including washer and dryer hook up and a one car garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311522 Property Id 311522 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901131)
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . https://www.mashcole.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
2056 W. 104th St.
2056 West 104th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1515 sqft
WELCOME OPEN HOUSE TODAY SUNDAY 3/1/20 2:00 - 4:00 P.M - This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bathroom has over 1500 sq ft of living space. The one level home has been freshly painted, upgraded windows installed and the main bathroom has been remodeled.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
8401 S Western Avenue
8401 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom upstairs rental unit (part of a mixed use development with commercial market below) that includes utilities and one parking space.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
1523 W 81st St 2
1523 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS /1.5 BATHROOMS FOR RENT - Property Id: 295630 Newly Renovated 2 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom unit in a quiet neighborhood, currently undergoing full on renovation, should be ready for showing beginning July 6th.
1 of 29
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Gateway North
348 East 116th street
348 East 116th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
house showing 07/12/2020 12pm to 2pm 4br/2ba 4rent - Property Id: 100761 Move into this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house, located in the heart of los angeles, close to train station, school and park Newly installed Hardwood Floors, Modern
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Morningside Park
2704 84th Place
2704 West 84th Place, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1600 sqft
home is available now by appointment only
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
121 W. 99th St.
121 West 99th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1111 sqft
Single Family 3 bedroom HOUSE - For more info contact Julius Ward at 3105622361 (RLNE4555268)
