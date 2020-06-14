All apartments in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY
91 Elm St
91 Elm St

91 Elm Street · (914) 359-3685
Location

91 Elm Street, Yonkers, NY 10701
Getty Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 91 Elm St Apartments
This building is located steps away from the historic downtown Yonkers and offers the luxury of being conveniently located near all means of transportation & major highways. Each unit has been immaculately remolded. This apartment boasts 4 rooms, living room, kitchen w/ new appliances & custom cabinetry, gleaming hardwood floors, & bathroom w/ ceramic tile floors. Apartments is a rare find and will not last!

3 Month's rent due at signing (1-month rent, 1-month security, 1-month broker fee)

650+ credit score, income $54,000

No pets allowed.
No smoking in the building.

Owner pays for water. Tenant pays for Heat, Cooking Gas and Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Elm St have any available units?
91 Elm St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
91 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 91 Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 91 Elm St offer parking?
No, 91 Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 91 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Elm St have a pool?
No, 91 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 91 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 91 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
