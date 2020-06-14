Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to 91 Elm St Apartments

This building is located steps away from the historic downtown Yonkers and offers the luxury of being conveniently located near all means of transportation & major highways. Each unit has been immaculately remolded. This apartment boasts 4 rooms, living room, kitchen w/ new appliances & custom cabinetry, gleaming hardwood floors, & bathroom w/ ceramic tile floors. Apartments is a rare find and will not last!



3 Month's rent due at signing (1-month rent, 1-month security, 1-month broker fee)



650+ credit score, income $54,000



No pets allowed.

No smoking in the building.



Owner pays for water. Tenant pays for Heat, Cooking Gas and Electric.