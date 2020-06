Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A MUST SEE A GLORIOUS LARGE FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE, FOUR BATH. ENTER THIS HOUSE THRU THE GRAND FOYER TO THE BRIGHT SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIRE PLACE, COOK IN STYLE IN THIS CULINARY KITCHEN AMD MUCH MORE TO SEE.