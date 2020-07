Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool playground elevator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator playground pool

Fully Renovated First Floor unit no carpet needed with managment permission. Unit features new kitchen with marble tiles, refinished hardwood floors, renovated bath and lots of closets. Complex offers playgrounds and Pool. A little over 1 mile to Metro North and steps away from bus to NYC. Close to all major Highways and all of your shopping needs on Central Avenue. Move right in and unpack. Will not last long.