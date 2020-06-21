All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 15 Belmont Ave., #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
15 Belmont Ave., #2
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:21 AM

15 Belmont Ave., #2

15 Belmont Avenue · (914) 874-8252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15 Belmont Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10704
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment for rent in a private home in Yonkers, including use of front porch and backyard. The unit will be ready for June 1 occupancy. Asking $2950/month including heat and hot water. Great features include all high-end finishes, marble bathroom floors, Samsung appliances, a large kitchen pantry, and laundry in the basement. Driveway parking available with the unit; garage parking is available at an additional fee. Close to 87 and the Hutch, close to bus, and five minute drive to Cross County Shopping Center. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have any available units?
15 Belmont Ave., #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yonkers, NY.
What amenities does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have?
Some of 15 Belmont Ave., #2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Belmont Ave., #2 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Belmont Ave., #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Belmont Ave., #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 is pet friendly.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 offer parking?
Yes, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 does offer parking.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have a pool?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have accessible units?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Belmont Ave., #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Belmont Ave., #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Belmont Ave., #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYonkers Apartments with Gym
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJ
Edgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity