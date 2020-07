Continuum White Plains

Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room golf room green community internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Come home to refined style, modern interiors, and an inspired vision of what living should be. Continuum offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom luxury residences that reflect your distinct tastes. Set at the foot of the Metro North railroad station, Continuum offers modern sophistication and luxurious amenities, from a stylish sky lounge to an elegant poolside terrace. Imagine being moments from Manhattan via express train and moments from vibrant shops, restaurants, and rooftop bars right here in White Plains. When you live at Continuum, you live connected.